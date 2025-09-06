Gujarat CM Pledges Swift Teacher Appointments on Teachers' Day

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has assured expedited recruitment for vacant teaching positions across the state, a commitment unveiled on Teachers' Day. Addressing educators from various remote districts, he acknowledged their dedication and the profound impact of their work on improving state education.

During a dialogue with 37 esteemed teachers, Patel highlighted that such interactions serve as a morale booster, emphasizing the invaluable role teachers play in shaping future generations. "We constantly strive for the betterment of our students," shared Unnati Patel, a participant, expressing gratitude toward the Chief Minister's encouragement.

CM Patel also underscored the growing trust of parents in government schools, attributing this to teachers' consistent efforts. He praised initiatives like 'Mid-day meal' and Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana for enhancing student engagement and nutrition, reinforcing the state's commitment to education even in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)