Gujarat CM Pledges Swift Teacher Appointments on Teachers' Day
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel promised to fill teaching vacancies urgently during a Teachers' Day event. He praised teachers from remote areas for their educational contributions and emphasized the government's commitment to improving educational facilities statewide. The interaction highlighted teachers' inspirational roles and discussed initiatives to curb dropout rates.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has assured expedited recruitment for vacant teaching positions across the state, a commitment unveiled on Teachers' Day. Addressing educators from various remote districts, he acknowledged their dedication and the profound impact of their work on improving state education.
During a dialogue with 37 esteemed teachers, Patel highlighted that such interactions serve as a morale booster, emphasizing the invaluable role teachers play in shaping future generations. "We constantly strive for the betterment of our students," shared Unnati Patel, a participant, expressing gratitude toward the Chief Minister's encouragement.
CM Patel also underscored the growing trust of parents in government schools, attributing this to teachers' consistent efforts. He praised initiatives like 'Mid-day meal' and Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana for enhancing student engagement and nutrition, reinforcing the state's commitment to education even in remote areas.
