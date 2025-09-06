Left Menu

Gujarat CM Pledges Swift Teacher Appointments on Teachers' Day

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel promised to fill teaching vacancies urgently during a Teachers' Day event. He praised teachers from remote areas for their educational contributions and emphasized the government's commitment to improving educational facilities statewide. The interaction highlighted teachers' inspirational roles and discussed initiatives to curb dropout rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:22 IST
Gujarat CM Pledges Swift Teacher Appointments on Teachers' Day
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (FilePhoto/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has assured expedited recruitment for vacant teaching positions across the state, a commitment unveiled on Teachers' Day. Addressing educators from various remote districts, he acknowledged their dedication and the profound impact of their work on improving state education.

During a dialogue with 37 esteemed teachers, Patel highlighted that such interactions serve as a morale booster, emphasizing the invaluable role teachers play in shaping future generations. "We constantly strive for the betterment of our students," shared Unnati Patel, a participant, expressing gratitude toward the Chief Minister's encouragement.

CM Patel also underscored the growing trust of parents in government schools, attributing this to teachers' consistent efforts. He praised initiatives like 'Mid-day meal' and Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana for enhancing student engagement and nutrition, reinforcing the state's commitment to education even in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

 India
2
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
4
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025