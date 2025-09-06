Tragedy Strikes Pune: Youth Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants

A young resident of Pune, Ayush Ganesh Komkar, was shot and killed by two unidentified attackers in the Nana Peth area on Friday evening, authorities reported. The victim was transported to Sassoon Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nikhil Pingle.

Addressing the media, DCP Nikhil Pingale revealed, "A tragic incident unfolded in the Nanapet locality where Ayush Ganesh Kumkar was fatally shot in his home's basement by unknown assailants. Efforts to save him were in vain as he was declared dead at the hospital." The police have mobilized six Crime Branch teams and Detective Branch units from various Zone One stations to track down those responsible for the heinous crime. DCP Pingle vowed that stern legal action would be taken against the individuals involved.

In an unrelated incident earlier on September 4, a worker died, and 17 others sustained injuries following an explosion at the Solar Explosives Company near Bazargaon, Maharashtra. Four individuals remain in critical condition as police and emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, with debris from the blast causing severe damage and widespread injuries. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)