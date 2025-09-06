Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Pune: Youth Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants

A young man, Ayush Ganesh Komkar, was fatally shot by two unknown individuals in Pune's Nana Peth area. Despite being rushed to Sassoon Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The police have initiated an investigation, deploying multiple teams to apprehend the culprits and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes Pune: Youth Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants
DCP Crime Pune City, Nikhil Pingale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young resident of Pune, Ayush Ganesh Komkar, was shot and killed by two unidentified attackers in the Nana Peth area on Friday evening, authorities reported. The victim was transported to Sassoon Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nikhil Pingle.

Addressing the media, DCP Nikhil Pingale revealed, "A tragic incident unfolded in the Nanapet locality where Ayush Ganesh Kumkar was fatally shot in his home's basement by unknown assailants. Efforts to save him were in vain as he was declared dead at the hospital." The police have mobilized six Crime Branch teams and Detective Branch units from various Zone One stations to track down those responsible for the heinous crime. DCP Pingle vowed that stern legal action would be taken against the individuals involved.

In an unrelated incident earlier on September 4, a worker died, and 17 others sustained injuries following an explosion at the Solar Explosives Company near Bazargaon, Maharashtra. Four individuals remain in critical condition as police and emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, with debris from the blast causing severe damage and widespread injuries. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

 India
2
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
4
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025