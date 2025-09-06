Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Implements Strict Measures for Humane Stray Dog Management

The Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh has introduced new guidelines to tackle stray dog-related issues, focusing on humane treatment and public safety. Measures include designated feeding zones, ongoing Animal Birth Control programs, and community awareness initiatives, all under the ABC Rules, 2023, and existing legal frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Implements Strict Measures for Humane Stray Dog Management
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Urban Development Department (UDD) of Uttar Pradesh has rolled out updated guidelines to address the ongoing issues of stray dog management and human-animal conflicts in urban areas. Aimed at municipal corporations and municipalities, this directive emphasizes humane treatment in line with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023, while prioritizing public safety for children and seniors.

The guidelines mandate the identification of dedicated feeding zones based on stray dog populations in each locality, strategically placed away from high-traffic areas concerning children and older adults to minimize risks. Feeding times are also to be scheduled to avoid peak activity periods. Feeders must ensure hygiene and adhere to local regulations concerning feeding practices.

To address disputes between local bodies and animal caregivers, an animal welfare committee will arbitrate decisions on feeding zones. Additionally, a helpline for reporting concerns and awareness campaigns aims to galvanize community involvement. Local bodies are tasked with identifying and sterilizing stray dogs, implementing rabies vaccinations, and ensuring enforcement of rules to maintain public order and animal welfare standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Granollers and Zeballos' Epic U.S. Open Triumph

Granollers and Zeballos' Epic U.S. Open Triumph

 Global
2
Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

 India
3
Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

 India
4
Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025