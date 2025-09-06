Uttar Pradesh Implements Strict Measures for Humane Stray Dog Management

The Urban Development Department (UDD) of Uttar Pradesh has rolled out updated guidelines to address the ongoing issues of stray dog management and human-animal conflicts in urban areas. Aimed at municipal corporations and municipalities, this directive emphasizes humane treatment in line with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023, while prioritizing public safety for children and seniors.

The guidelines mandate the identification of dedicated feeding zones based on stray dog populations in each locality, strategically placed away from high-traffic areas concerning children and older adults to minimize risks. Feeding times are also to be scheduled to avoid peak activity periods. Feeders must ensure hygiene and adhere to local regulations concerning feeding practices.

To address disputes between local bodies and animal caregivers, an animal welfare committee will arbitrate decisions on feeding zones. Additionally, a helpline for reporting concerns and awareness campaigns aims to galvanize community involvement. Local bodies are tasked with identifying and sterilizing stray dogs, implementing rabies vaccinations, and ensuring enforcement of rules to maintain public order and animal welfare standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)