ACME Solar's Major BESS Order Marks Milestone in Renewable Energy Expansion

On Monday, ACME Solar Holdings made headlines by announcing a significant order for a 2 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from Chuzhou Lishen New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The strategic order, managed in collaboration with POSCO International Corporation and China FAW Group Import and Export Co, Ltd, is aimed at boosting renewable energy deployment across India.

The phased delivery of the BESS units will span the next six to ten months, supporting ACME Solar's projects, which are on schedule for commissioning over the following 12 to 18 months. With a previous order of 3.1 GWh BESS placed in July 2025, ACME Solar is enhancing its project timeline and delivery capabilities.

The move strengthens ACME Solar's position as a key player in India's expanding renewable energy sector, as confirmed by CEO Nikhil Dhingra. Simultaneously, POSCO International and Lishen are set to capitalize on the growing Indian market, which both view as a promising frontier for BESS initiatives.