Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's European Tour Spurs New Investment and Celebrates Dravidian Legacy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's European tour culminated in 33 MoUs worth Rs 15,516 crore, unveiling Periyar's portrait at Oxford, and promoting Tamil Nadu's investment potential. The visit bolstered ties in Germany and England, underpinning the Dravidian model and sparking new industrial interests in the state.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin returned to Chennai after a fruitful European tour to England and Germany. The visit resulted in the signing of 33 Memorandums of Understanding, attracting investments exceeding Rs 15,516 crore. Moreover, it led to new industries expressing interest in the state and current investors planning expansions.
Stalin elaborated that stakeholders of a German company only realized Tamil Nadu's potential through his presentation, previously only focusing on other states. During his trip, he explored key locations in Germany and England, emphasizing the state's robust economic opportunities.
In England, Stalin unveiled the portrait of social reformer E V Ramasamy (Periyar) at the University of Oxford, symbolizing a commitment to the Dravidian ethos. He also engaged with students at the SOAS to discuss the Dravidian Model and prospects for inclusive growth, furthering Tamil Nadu's global connections.
- READ MORE ON:
- MK Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
- investment
- MoU
- Periyar
- Dravidian
- Oxfrod
- Europe
- industry
- trade
ALSO READ
Controversy Arises Over Periyar Portrait Unveiling at Oxford-Linked Event
AIADMK Vows to Resolve Mullaiperiyar Dam Dispute as 2026 Election Looms
MK Stalin Honored at Oxford for Dravidian Movement Contributions
Oxford Honors 'Prophet of Rationalism': Periyar's Legacy Unveiled
Periyar's Legacy Illuminates Globally as Stalin Unveils Portrait at Oxford