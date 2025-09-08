In a significant development for Russian-held assets, Chinese credit agency CSCI Pengyuan has accorded Gazprom, the Russian oil and gas behemoth, its top AAA rating despite Western sanctions. This decision potentially opens China's lucrative bond market to Gazprom, previously impeded by financial sanctions from Western allies.

The withdrawal of ratings from Western agencies such as Moody's and Fitch made seeking Chinese financial markets essential for Gazprom and similar Russian entities. The fresh rating affirms Gazprom's financial stability, though debt issuance will require regulatory clearance, considering geopolitical implications.

This positive rating comes amid amplified economic ties between Russia and China, witnessed during President Putin's recent visit to Beijing. Gazprom's leading role in the global energy sector underscores its strategic relevance to the Russian state, even as geopolitical volatility affects its operational stability abroad.