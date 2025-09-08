Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Infrastructure Crisis Amid Relentless Rains

Himachal Pradesh is in crisis as heavy rains disrupt power, water, and road networks. The State Disaster Management Authority reports severe damage across the state, with Kullu and Mandi among the worst affected. Restoration efforts are ongoing but hampered by adverse weather and terrain challenges.

08-09-2025
1,181 power lines affected in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The relentless downpour in Himachal Pradesh is wreaking havoc on the state's infrastructure, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The authority's latest figures reveal that 1,181 power lines are disrupted, severely affecting 722 Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs), including areas like Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

The situation extends beyond power outages, as 356 water supply schemes also report disruptions, with Shimla facing the most significant impact. Road connectivity has suffered tremendously, with 820 roads rendered impassable. Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Chamba have reported the most damage, exacerbating the logistics of relief efforts.

An SDMA official highlighted the severe impact on essential services, noting that the continuous rainfall is hindering restoration work. Deaths due to rain-related incidents now total 366, and significant national highways such as NH-03, NH-305, and NH-70 are closed due to landslides. Despite ongoing efforts, adverse weather and rugged terrain continue to challenge recovery operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

