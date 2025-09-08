Himachal Pradesh Faces Infrastructure Crisis Amid Relentless Rains

The relentless downpour in Himachal Pradesh is wreaking havoc on the state's infrastructure, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The authority's latest figures reveal that 1,181 power lines are disrupted, severely affecting 722 Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs), including areas like Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

The situation extends beyond power outages, as 356 water supply schemes also report disruptions, with Shimla facing the most significant impact. Road connectivity has suffered tremendously, with 820 roads rendered impassable. Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Chamba have reported the most damage, exacerbating the logistics of relief efforts.

An SDMA official highlighted the severe impact on essential services, noting that the continuous rainfall is hindering restoration work. Deaths due to rain-related incidents now total 366, and significant national highways such as NH-03, NH-305, and NH-70 are closed due to landslides. Despite ongoing efforts, adverse weather and rugged terrain continue to challenge recovery operations.

