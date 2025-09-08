Viyona Fintech: Expanding Horizons in India's Digital Payments Landscape

Viyona Fintech, a leading digital payments platform, announced on Monday that it has been authorized by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to function as a third-party application provider (TPAP). This critical endorsement allows Viyona to expand its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services through collaboration with partner banks, strengthening India's burgeoning digital payments ecosystem.

The company highlighted that this nod will facilitate the delivery of secure and scalable UPI solutions across rural and urban markets, enhancing financial inclusion. Viyona's flagship product, GraamPay, is designed to empower farmers, small merchants, and local communities by offering seamless digital collections and payouts.

In line with its broader vision, Viyona is also set to launch a farmers' marketplace within GraamPay, aimed at connecting farmers directly with buyers. This initiative seeks to ensure fair pricing, expedite settlements, and improve access to the UPI ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)