Japan Eyes $44 Billion Alaskan Pipeline: An LNG Game Changer?

Japan has engaged energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie to evaluate an ambitious 800-mile Alaska gas pipeline and LNG facility, signaling potential support for the $44 billion project, insiders reported.

The analysis aims to address Japanese investors' concerns about the costly project, which has encountered challenges for years. This initiative coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's promotion of the pipeline as a strategic move for American energy exports.

Despite Japan's official silence, a related trade agreement hints at collaboration, motivating further discussions with top Japanese gas companies. If realized, this project could strategically bolster Japan's energy portfolio, leveraging its position as a leading LNG importer.

