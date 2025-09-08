Controversy Erupts: Ex-Judge's Meeting With Convicted Politician Sparks Outrage

On Monday, twenty leading senior advocates in India openly criticized a private meeting between B. Sudarshan Reddy, the INDI Alliance's Vice-Presidential candidate, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convicted figure in the infamous fodder scam. Their joint statement underscored deep concern about the implications of such an engagement.

The senior advocates emphasized that Yadav's lack of political standing, as he is neither a sitting MP nor a voter in the Vice-Presidential electoral college, negates any electoral justification for this meeting. The convergence is regarded as devoid of legitimate political purpose and portrays questionable motives.

Highlighting Reddy's judicial background, the advocates expressed disappointment over his decision to engage with a criminally convicted individual, raising serious questions about his judgment. Their statement also took aim at those typically vociferous on ethical breaches, accusing them of maintaining silence and exposing political hypocrisy.

(With inputs from agencies.)