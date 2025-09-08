Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Receives Aid for Disaster Relief

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thanks Tripura CM Manik Saha for a Rs 5 crore contribution to the State Disaster Relief Fund amid heavy rains. Sukhu visited affected areas, coordinating relief efforts including financial aid for reconstruction. Government officials discussed further support and land transfer issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:36 IST
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed gratitude towards Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha for his generous contribution of Rs 5 crore to the State Disaster Relief Fund. This financial aid aims to mitigate the impact of the heavy rains in the region, providing necessary relief to those afflicted by the calamity.

On Sunday, CM Sukhu made a visit to disaster-ravaged villages in the Sujanpur constituency of Hamirpur district to evaluate the progress of relief and rehabilitation efforts. He reassured families of the state government's unwavering support, committing Rs 7 lakh for house reconstruction and Rs 70,000 for household essentials.

Local MLA Captain Ranjit Singh also announced an additional Rs 1 lakh relief, increasing total aid to Rs 8.70 lakh per affected family. Assessments continue in Hamirpur, with ongoing discussions on transferring forest land for housing and addressing broader monsoon losses. Sukhu engaged with residents in Kutheda, alongside government dignitaries, to discuss ongoing challenges and solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

