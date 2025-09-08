Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

A massive fire at East India Petroleum Chemicals in Visakhapatnam prompted a swift response from the Indian Navy and local firefighting units on Sunday. The blaze, which threatened to cause significant damage, was confronted head-on using advanced military support.

Key to the efforts was the deployment of a Seaking helicopter by the Indian Navy. Equipped with an underslung fire bucket, the helicopter made several crucial sorties from the INS Dega base, releasing large quantities of water and foam over the blaze. This strategy helped in significantly reducing the fire's intensity and controlling the spread of flames.

Authorities have reported that the situation is now under control, although firefighting operations are ongoing to ensure complete extinguishment. The rapid and coordinated response by the Indian Navy played a vital role in managing this potentially disastrous incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)