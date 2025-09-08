Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds High Court's Decision in Medha Patkar's Defamation Case

The Supreme Court declined to overturn a Delhi High Court ruling upholding a Magistrate's decision in a defamation case filed by Medha Patkar against Delhi LG VK Saxena. Patkar's plea for an additional witness examination was dismissed. The ruling emphasized adherence to procedural norms in witness examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST
Supreme Court Upholds High Court's Decision in Medha Patkar's Defamation Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable legal development, the Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the decision made by the Delhi High Court regarding social activist Medha Patkar's defamation case against the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena. Patkar sought the examination of an additional witness, but her plea was originally dismissed by a Magistrate's court.

A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed the plea after Patkar's counsel opted to withdraw it. The Supreme Court noted that the High Court's ruling did not warrant interference, affirming the procedural decision of the Magistrate's court.

Patkar's initial plea contended that the High Court wrongly upheld the Magistrate's decision. According to her, it should be mandatory for the Magistrate to consider all evidence supporting her complaint, not just the witnesses listed under the Criminal Procedure Code. The case originated from a defamation claim filed by Patkar against Saxena for an advertisement published in 2000. Advocate Abhimanue Shrestha represented Patkar in this legal matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

 India
2
Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

 India
3
Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

 India
4
CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025