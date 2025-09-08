Left Menu

JBS Launches Initiative to Track Cattle and Combat Deforestation in Amazon

Brazil's JBS has delivered over 123,000 ear tags to track cattle in Para, a move that could be pivotal in curbing Amazon deforestation. Para's new law mandates cattle identification by 2026. JBS, in collaboration with the Nature Conservancy, plans to deliver 2 million tags to aid small ranchers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's JBS, the leading global meat company, has initiated a significant step towards combating deforestation by distributing over 123,765 ear tags to track cattle in Para state. This effort, outlined in their statement on Monday, aligns with the new law requiring cattle identification by 2026.

In collaboration with the Nature Conservancy, a non-governmental organization, JBS plans to distribute 2 million ear tags to support small ranchers. The current distribution includes 65,902 tags already in use on 89 farms.

This initiative marks a pivotal moment, allowing JBS' Maraba plant to process tracked cattle from Para for the first time. With a cattle population comparable to Australia's, this represents a Herculean effort in the fight against Amazon deforestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

