ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

The Karnataka government is set to inspire young minds with an upcoming event featuring a distinguished astronaut. Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, announced that an interaction with Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla, astronaut of the Axiom-4 Mission, will soon take place at Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

The initiative, endorsed by ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan, will see high school and government school students engaging directly with the astronaut, promoting careers in science and space exploration. Students across Karnataka can also participate via live streaming, fostering wider scientific engagement.

This groundbreaking program marks Karnataka's commitment to nurturing innovative thought and scientific curiosity among its youth. With support from ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre, the event promises to kindle a passion for space studies, aligning with the state's progressive stance in science and technology.