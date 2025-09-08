Left Menu

ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

Karnataka's Department of Science and Technology, in partnership with ISRO, will host a unique student interaction with astronaut Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla at Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. The initiative aims to inspire students towards careers in science and space exploration, enhancing their curiosity about the cosmos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:03 IST
ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is set to inspire young minds with an upcoming event featuring a distinguished astronaut. Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, announced that an interaction with Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla, astronaut of the Axiom-4 Mission, will soon take place at Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

The initiative, endorsed by ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan, will see high school and government school students engaging directly with the astronaut, promoting careers in science and space exploration. Students across Karnataka can also participate via live streaming, fostering wider scientific engagement.

This groundbreaking program marks Karnataka's commitment to nurturing innovative thought and scientific curiosity among its youth. With support from ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre, the event promises to kindle a passion for space studies, aligning with the state's progressive stance in science and technology.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Greenlights Immigration Operations in LA

Supreme Court Greenlights Immigration Operations in LA

 United States
2
Navi Mumbai Celebrates Morbe Dam's Full Capacity with 'Jal Poojan'

Navi Mumbai Celebrates Morbe Dam's Full Capacity with 'Jal Poojan'

 India
3
Spain Imposes Ban on Weapon Transport to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Spain Imposes Ban on Weapon Transport to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Jagathishree Kumaresan Accelerates Towards International Glory

Jagathishree Kumaresan Accelerates Towards International Glory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025