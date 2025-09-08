Left Menu

Delhi Lawyers End Strike as Police Agree to Physical Court Depositions

Delhi District Court lawyers have ended their strike following the police's decision to ensure physical court attendance for depositions. The agreement followed discussions with the Home Minister. This move came after objections to a prior police notification allowing video conferencing from police stations.

Lawyers from Delhi District courts have called off their strike after gaining an assurance from the Delhi police regarding the physical deposition of police personnel in court. The strike had been initiated in protest against a notification allowing video conferencing from police stations.

At a press meeting, Surya Prakash Khatri, Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, announced the withdrawal of the strike, citing resolution assurances from Home Minister Amit Shah. Advocate Nagendra Kumar also confirmed that the lawyers would resume their practice, trusting the Home Minister's promises.

The New Delhi Bar Association Secretary, Tarun Rana, confirmed that the police have issued a directive for physical deposition, prompting the decision to end the strike. The decision came after extensive discussions involving various stakeholders, ensuring the restoration of normal court proceedings.

