Left Menu

PM Modi Assesses Himachal Pradesh Flood Devastation, Promises Relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh to survey flood damage and meet with state officials. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted widespread destruction and requested a relief package. An aerial survey and meetings with senior leaders aim to address losses from landslides and global warming-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:00 IST
PM Modi Assesses Himachal Pradesh Flood Devastation, Promises Relief
Himachal CM welcomes PM Modi at Kangra airport (Photo/Raj Bhawan HP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to Himachal Pradesh on September 9, arriving at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with other officials, extended a warm welcome to the PM, who is in the state to evaluate the calamity caused by recent floods and landslides.

Before his arrival, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the most affected areas to gain firsthand insight into the destruction. His agenda includes chairing a crucial meeting with senior state officials and leaders at Kangra Airport to discuss the necessary steps for relief and recovery. Modi's visit underscores the seriousness of the situation in Himachal Pradesh, which has been severely impacted by natural disasters.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the extensive damage the state has endured due to heavy rains. He expressed hope for a special relief package from the central government, highlighting that the state has suffered losses in agriculture, infrastructure, and essential services. Sukhu attributed part of the devastation to global warming and called for scientific studies to understand these incidents better. The meeting with Modi will also involve briefing him on the overall situation and advocating for federal assistance to support the state's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
2
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
3
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025