Tragic Loss Leads to Pioneering Fetus Donation at AIIMS Delhi

In an unprecedented gesture, a 32-year-old mother from Delhi donated her deceased five-month-old fetus to AIIMS for research, following a cesarean delivery. This marks the first such donation, offering new insights into fetal development and potential treatments, as the anatomy department explores this unique educational opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:02 IST
AIIMS Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic yet groundbreaking event unfolded when a 32-year-old woman from Delhi, having lost her unborn child at five months, chose to donate the fetus to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for research purposes.

Dr. SB Ray, the head of AIIMS Delhi's Anatomy Department, recounted that the mother underwent a cesarean section to deliver the fetus after its heartbeat had stopped. This procedure, rare in such cases, was performed to ensure the fetus remained intact for donation. The donation, the first of its kind, was facilitated by the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO).

Dr. Ray emphasized the educational value of this donation, explaining that studying the underdeveloped organs of the fetus could provide unparalleled knowledge on organ development and growth factors, potentially leading to future medical advancements. The dedication of the parents to this cause further highlights the importance and rarity of such medical donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

