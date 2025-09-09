Tragic Loss Leads to Pioneering Fetus Donation at AIIMS Delhi

A tragic yet groundbreaking event unfolded when a 32-year-old woman from Delhi, having lost her unborn child at five months, chose to donate the fetus to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for research purposes.

Dr. SB Ray, the head of AIIMS Delhi's Anatomy Department, recounted that the mother underwent a cesarean section to deliver the fetus after its heartbeat had stopped. This procedure, rare in such cases, was performed to ensure the fetus remained intact for donation. The donation, the first of its kind, was facilitated by the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO).

Dr. Ray emphasized the educational value of this donation, explaining that studying the underdeveloped organs of the fetus could provide unparalleled knowledge on organ development and growth factors, potentially leading to future medical advancements. The dedication of the parents to this cause further highlights the importance and rarity of such medical donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)