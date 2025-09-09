Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Secures ₹415 Crore Solar Project in Rajasthan

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has been awarded a ₹415 crore contract to establish a 300 MW AC solar power project in Rajasthan. The order highlights their strong capabilities and adds to an impressive portfolio. The firm operates globally, emphasizing utility-scale solar and energy solutions.

Updated: 09-09-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, a prominent player in the renewable sector, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a lucrative contract worth ₹415 crore for a solar power project in Rajasthan.

According to the company's statement, it received a letter of intent from a leading private independent power producer to develop a 300 MW AC/420 MWp DC Solar PV Project, complete with a 220/33 kV pooling substation, marking a significant addition to its portfolio.

Global CEO Chandra Kishore Thakur expressed confidence in the firm's execution capabilities, noting that their order inflows have surpassed ₹2,400 crore this year. Sterling and Wilson operates in 28 countries and manages a vast portfolio of solar projects worldwide.

