Sterling and Wilson Secures ₹415 Crore Solar Project in Rajasthan

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, a prominent player in the renewable sector, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a lucrative contract worth ₹415 crore for a solar power project in Rajasthan.

According to the company's statement, it received a letter of intent from a leading private independent power producer to develop a 300 MW AC/420 MWp DC Solar PV Project, complete with a 220/33 kV pooling substation, marking a significant addition to its portfolio.

Global CEO Chandra Kishore Thakur expressed confidence in the firm's execution capabilities, noting that their order inflows have surpassed ₹2,400 crore this year. Sterling and Wilson operates in 28 countries and manages a vast portfolio of solar projects worldwide.