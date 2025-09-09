Sterling and Wilson Secures ₹415 Crore Solar Project in Rajasthan
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has been awarded a ₹415 crore contract to establish a 300 MW AC solar power project in Rajasthan. The order highlights their strong capabilities and adds to an impressive portfolio. The firm operates globally, emphasizing utility-scale solar and energy solutions.
- Country:
- India
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, a prominent player in the renewable sector, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a lucrative contract worth ₹415 crore for a solar power project in Rajasthan.
According to the company's statement, it received a letter of intent from a leading private independent power producer to develop a 300 MW AC/420 MWp DC Solar PV Project, complete with a 220/33 kV pooling substation, marking a significant addition to its portfolio.
Global CEO Chandra Kishore Thakur expressed confidence in the firm's execution capabilities, noting that their order inflows have surpassed ₹2,400 crore this year. Sterling and Wilson operates in 28 countries and manages a vast portfolio of solar projects worldwide.