Tata Power Renewable Energy Delivers Milestone 1 GW Solar Project

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has launched a 1 GW solar project for SJVN. The project, spread across Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, aims to produce 2,454.84 million units of green electricity in its first year, significantly contributing to India's decarbonization goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has successfully commissioned a landmark 1 GW solar power project for SJVN, a significant move in India's renewable energy landscape, parent company Tata Power announced on Tuesday.

The project distributes its capacity among key state utilities, allocating 500 MW to Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL), 300 MW to Jammu & Kashmir Power Ltd (JKPL), and 200 MW to Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL). TPREL's efforts mark a substantial contribution to the country's clean energy transition.

With over 2.4 million modules manufactured at TP Solar's facility in Tirunelveli, the project is set to generate approximately 2,454.84 million units of green energy in its inaugural year, helping offset 1.74 million tonnes of CO2. TPREL's total renewable capacity now stands at 11.6 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

