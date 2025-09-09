Left Menu

Union Minister Confident in NDA Victory Amid Vice Presidential Polls

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar exudes confidence in NDA's victory in the Vice Presidential elections, critiquing the opposition's penchant for celebration despite setbacks. The elections see NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan against Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the Vice Presidency for health reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:27 IST
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Vice Presidential elections progress, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed steadfast confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) electoral triumph. On Tuesday, he characterized the opposition's post-defeat celebrations as a peculiar specialty, quipping, "They revel even after losses, and this occasion will be no different."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside leading ministers and Members of Parliament, participated in the poll, marking the beginning of the 15th Vice Presidential election. The opposition's unified contender, B Sudershan Reddy, challenges NDA's CP Radhakrishnan, amid the backdrop of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation due to health issues.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai underscored the decision-making in candidate selection as indicative of national care, drawing a stark contrast between the experienced legalist Reddy and Radhakrishnan, an RSS advocate. He criticized the BJP for disregarding constitutional integrity and expressed hopes that a Radhakrishnan victory wouldn't echo Dhankhar's fate. According to Annadurai, respecting constitutional frameworks and the INDIA bloc's ideals remain pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

