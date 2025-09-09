PM Modi Pledges Over Rs 1,600 Crore for Flood Relief in Punjab

In a significant move to aid flood-stricken Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged an additional Rs 1,600 crore, supplementing the earlier allocation of Rs 12,000 crore. In a review meeting with senior officials, PM Modi discussed immediate and long-term recovery measures for the flood-affected regions.

Amid widespread destruction from recent heavy rains, the Prime Minister engaged with disaster response teams to evaluate the situation firsthand. Key areas of focus included agricultural support, infrastructure rehabilitation, and restoration projects across various sectors, including schools and housing.

Efforts are set to be bolstered by a multi-pronged strategy involving financial aid under national schemes. Additionally, central teams have been dispatched to assess the flood damage comprehensively, ensuring tailored assistance for Punjab's economic revitalization. Similar aid measures are also being considered for neighboring Himachal Pradesh.

