Steady Struggles: U.S. Poverty Rates Remain Unchanged

The U.S. Census Bureau announced that the nation's poverty rate held steady at 12.9% in 2024, revealing no significant shifts in the financial struggles faced by many Americans.

Despite government measures like food assistance and tax credits, the supplemental poverty measure matches last year's level at 12.9% for 2023.

The official poverty rate, which excludes some forms of governmental aid, slightly decreased to 10.6%, illustrating entrenched economic issues within the country.