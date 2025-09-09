Steady Struggles: U.S. Poverty Rates Remain Unchanged
The U.S. poverty rate saw minimal change in 2024, maintaining a stable figure of 12.9%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The official poverty rate remained similarly consistent at 10.6%. These figures reflect the continued economic challenges across the nation, despite government support measures in place as of 2023.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Census Bureau announced that the nation's poverty rate held steady at 12.9% in 2024, revealing no significant shifts in the financial struggles faced by many Americans.
Despite government measures like food assistance and tax credits, the supplemental poverty measure matches last year's level at 12.9% for 2023.
The official poverty rate, which excludes some forms of governmental aid, slightly decreased to 10.6%, illustrating entrenched economic issues within the country.
Advertisement