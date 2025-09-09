Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Kalu: Sisters Swept Away in River Mishap

A heartbreaking incident occurred in the Titwala area where a 10-year-old girl drowned, and her sister went missing in the Kalu river while washing clothes. The elder sister jumped in to save a piece of cloth and was swept away by strong currents; the younger one followed, trying to save her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:27 IST
  • India

In a tragic event, a 10-year-old girl drowned and her 15-year-old sister remains missing after being swept away by the Kalu river in the Titwala area while washing clothes, a civic official reported on Tuesday.

Identified as Sana Wahid Hussain Ansari, the deceased was involved in the unfortunate incident with her sister, Rukshan Wahid Hussain Ansari. Both were residents of Zubair Chawl in Vasundri village's Patilnagar.

According to Namdev Chaudhary, Chief Fire Officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, the sisters were washing clothes when a cloth piece slipped, prompting one to jump into the river, leading to their unfortunate fate. Despite immediate search efforts, only Sana's body has been recovered, leaving a cloud of sorrow over their community.

