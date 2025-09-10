Alarming Crimes in Delhi: Cab Driver and Pilot Arrested for Obscene Acts

In a shocking incident, Delhi Police apprehended a cab driver in New Delhi's Maurice Nagar area after he was reportedly caught engaging in an obscene act in front of a female passenger. The police identified the driver as Lom Shankar and detained him based on the victim's complaint.

An official statement from the police confirmed that the vehicle involved in the incident has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation. The arrest was made promptly following the student's report, which detailed the inappropriate actions of the driver.

In a separate case, a private airline pilot, Mohit Priyadarshi, was detained by Delhi police on charges of filming objectionable content using a hidden camera. Police discovered a device shaped like a lighter, equipped with a camera, in his possession. The incident unfolded in Shani Bazar when Priyadarshi allegedly attempted to film a woman without her consent. Law enforcement registered a case under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and swiftly acted to apprehend the accused after examining CCTV footage and utilizing local intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)