Left Menu

Alarming Crimes in Delhi: Cab Driver and Pilot Arrested for Obscene Acts

In a disturbing turn of events, Delhi Police have arrested a cab driver for an alleged obscene act and a private airline pilot for filming objectionable videos. Both incidents highlight the ongoing issues of safety and privacy violations in the capital city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:43 IST
Alarming Crimes in Delhi: Cab Driver and Pilot Arrested for Obscene Acts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Delhi Police apprehended a cab driver in New Delhi's Maurice Nagar area after he was reportedly caught engaging in an obscene act in front of a female passenger. The police identified the driver as Lom Shankar and detained him based on the victim's complaint.

An official statement from the police confirmed that the vehicle involved in the incident has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation. The arrest was made promptly following the student's report, which detailed the inappropriate actions of the driver.

In a separate case, a private airline pilot, Mohit Priyadarshi, was detained by Delhi police on charges of filming objectionable content using a hidden camera. Police discovered a device shaped like a lighter, equipped with a camera, in his possession. The incident unfolded in Shani Bazar when Priyadarshi allegedly attempted to film a woman without her consent. Law enforcement registered a case under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and swiftly acted to apprehend the accused after examining CCTV footage and utilizing local intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium
2
Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over 'Token' Flood Relief to Punjab

Controversy Erupts Over 'Token' Flood Relief to Punjab

 India
4
Tensions Flare in Doda District Over PSA Detention

Tensions Flare in Doda District Over PSA Detention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025