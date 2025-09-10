EU's New Trade Strategy to Shield Steel Industry

The European Commission is set to propose a novel strategy to curb steel imports from international competitors, aiming to bolster domestic steel producers. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted that global overcapacity in production is negatively impacting profit margins, and deterring investment in sustainable production practices.

In her annual 'state of the union' address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen announced the need for a new, long-term trade mechanism to replace the expiring steel safeguards. The bloc currently cannot extend these protections beyond mid-2026 due to international trade rules.

The Commission is expected to unveil these new measures by the end of the third quarter this year, as it seeks to support the industry in its transition towards decarbonization.

(With inputs from agencies.)