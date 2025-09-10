Left Menu

EU's New Trade Strategy to Shield Steel Industry

The European Commission plans to introduce a new method to limit steel imports, aiming to protect domestic producers. This initiative addresses global overcapacity and encourages investment in decarbonization. Current steel safeguards will expire by mid-2026, prompting the proposal for new measures this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strasbourg | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:32 IST
EU's New Trade Strategy to Shield Steel Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The European Commission is set to propose a novel strategy to curb steel imports from international competitors, aiming to bolster domestic steel producers. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted that global overcapacity in production is negatively impacting profit margins, and deterring investment in sustainable production practices.

In her annual 'state of the union' address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen announced the need for a new, long-term trade mechanism to replace the expiring steel safeguards. The bloc currently cannot extend these protections beyond mid-2026 due to international trade rules.

The Commission is expected to unveil these new measures by the end of the third quarter this year, as it seeks to support the industry in its transition towards decarbonization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

 India
2
Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

 United Kingdom
3
Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced eviction' case.

Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced e...

 India
4
Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Policy?

Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Poli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025