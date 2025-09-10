Tensions Rise in Karnataka: Stone-Pelting Sparks Political Accusations
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra criticizes the state government after a stone-pelting incident during Ganesh visarjan in Maddur, alleging administrative failures and appeasement politics. Call for judicial probe follows accusations. Heavy police presence emerges amid arrests and protests in response to the incident.
In the aftermath of a stone-pelting incident during the Ganesh visarjan in Maddur, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has launched a scathing attack on the state's administration, accusing it of succumbing to appeasement tactics and allowing anti-national elements to thrive. Vijayendra, heading a BJP investigation committee, highlights severe lapses in law enforcement.
The state BJP leader expressed outrage over what he describes as a failure by the authorities, questioning why adequate police measures were not in place despite granted permissions. He emphasized the state's alleged inaction against elements targeting local Hindus. Vijayendra called for accountability from the Chief Minister and urged a judicial inquiry into the matter.
Meanwhile, BJP leader R Ashok added pressure, demanding a thorough investigation and invoking stringent legal measures against those responsible. Following the tensions, Maddur sees increased police deployment as markets remain closed under prohibitory orders, reflecting a volatile atmosphere after recent protests and resultant arrests.
