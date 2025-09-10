Inditex's Autumn Surge and Strategic Investments

Inditex, the parent company of fast-fashion giant Zara, has reported a promising 9% increase in autumn sales, signaling a strong start to the season. This uptick comes despite the pressures of a weak dollar and heightened U.S. tariffs impacting consumer spending.

Initial sales figures for the second quarter lagged at 10.08 billion euros, missing market expectations. Nonetheless, CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras highlighted resilience in a challenging market, asserting ongoing sales growth and robust operational strength as key indicators of Inditex's enduring model.

With strategic investments, including 1.8 billion euros in logistics and AI technologies, Inditex is positioning itself to maintain competitiveness and address the slowing pace of sales growth, particularly in the U.S. market affected by currency fluctuations.