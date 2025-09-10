Left Menu

Crisis Brewing: Low-Quality Tea Imports Undermine India's Tea Industry

The influx of low-quality duty-free tea imports into India is jeopardizing the domestic tea market. Despite being intended for re-export, these imports are leaking into local markets, driving down prices and impacting growers. Industry leaders are calling for protective measures, including import duties, to safeguard the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:14 IST
Crisis Brewing: Low-Quality Tea Imports Undermine India's Tea Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's tea industry is facing a significant challenge due to an increase in low-quality, duty-free tea imports, which are being diverted from their intended re-export markets into the domestic sphere. This influx is contributing to price declines, creating distress among local growers.

Industry leaders, including Tea Association of India President Sandeep Singhania, have highlighted that these imports are undermining market stability. They are calling for stringent measures such as the imposition of a 100 percent import duty and a minimum import price to prevent further disruptions.

Despite rising domestic tea production, cheap imports, especially from countries like Kenya and Nepal, continue to flood the market, exacerbating the situation. Calls for regulatory intervention persist, as the sector struggles with falling prices and deteriorating market sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

 India
2
Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

 United Kingdom
3
Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced eviction' case.

Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced e...

 India
4
Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Policy?

Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Poli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025