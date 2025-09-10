Revolutionary Energy Solution: MIT-WPU's Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

Researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in Pune have announced a groundbreaking carbon-negative process that generates both bioCNG and green hydrogen from mixed agricultural waste. This technological advancement offers a sustainable and cost-effective path to energy independence, as per MIT-WPU's Green Hydrogen Research Centre.

Aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission's goal to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, this innovation stands out by utilizing mixed agro waste instead of single feedstocks like paddy straw. Dr Ratnadip Joshi, heading the research, emphasized the method's effectiveness for low rainfall regions and noted a conversion efficiency of 12 per cent, supported by a scalable pilot plant and multiple patents.

The initiative emerged from discussions about climate change and aims to empower farmers and sustainable industries while preparing students for a self-reliant, green future in India. By leveraging a plant-derived pyrolysis catalyst, the process produces green hydrogen sans carbon emissions and yields valuable byproducts like Biochar and bio-fertilisers.