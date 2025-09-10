Left Menu

Revolutionary Energy Solution: MIT-WPU's Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

MIT World Peace University researchers in Pune have unveiled a carbon-negative method to produce bioCNG and green hydrogen from mixed agricultural waste. This innovation promises cleaner, affordable energy and aligns with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, offering a sustainable solution to climate change and energy security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:43 IST
Revolutionary Energy Solution: MIT-WPU's Green Hydrogen Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in Pune have announced a groundbreaking carbon-negative process that generates both bioCNG and green hydrogen from mixed agricultural waste. This technological advancement offers a sustainable and cost-effective path to energy independence, as per MIT-WPU's Green Hydrogen Research Centre.

Aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission's goal to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, this innovation stands out by utilizing mixed agro waste instead of single feedstocks like paddy straw. Dr Ratnadip Joshi, heading the research, emphasized the method's effectiveness for low rainfall regions and noted a conversion efficiency of 12 per cent, supported by a scalable pilot plant and multiple patents.

The initiative emerged from discussions about climate change and aims to empower farmers and sustainable industries while preparing students for a self-reliant, green future in India. By leveraging a plant-derived pyrolysis catalyst, the process produces green hydrogen sans carbon emissions and yields valuable byproducts like Biochar and bio-fertilisers.

TRENDING

1
Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

 India
2
Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

 China
3
Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

 India
4
Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025