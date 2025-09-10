Left Menu

Bajaj Broking Privé: Revolutionizing Investment for India's UHNWIs

Bajaj Broking has launched Bajaj Broking Privé to cater to India's ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs). This exclusive platform offers a range of investment opportunities such as PMS, AIFs, and global equities, supported by dedicated relationship managers and advanced technology, aiming to become a long-term wealth partner.

Bajaj Broking Privé: Revolutionizing Investment for India's UHNWIs
Bajaj Broking, the stockbroking arm of Bajaj Finance Ltd., has unveiled a new investment platform, Bajaj Broking Privé, specifically designed for India's ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs). Through this initiative, Bajaj Broking aims to offer a tailored investment experience to the growing number of UHNWIs in India by providing exclusive access to a wide array of investment opportunities, including PMS, AIFs, bonds, global equity, and structured products.

Headquartered at its flagship branch in Andheri, Mumbai, Bajaj Broking Privé plans to expand nationwide, leveraging Bajaj Broking's existing extensive network. The service promises an enhanced level of personalised guidance and elite service, with dedicated relationship managers and a UHNI Dealing Desk, offering priority access to unique investment opportunities.

Bajaj Broking, also known as Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, has a comprehensive suite of investment services for different investor profiles. Known for its strong technology and research capabilities, Bajaj Broking provides informed, equity-first solutions, reinforcing its commitment to serving as a trusted partner for UHNWIs in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

