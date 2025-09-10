Market Optimism Rises as Producer Prices Cool Down
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures climbed after lower-than-expected producer prices for August fueled hopes of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. The Producer Price Index's annual increase of 2.6% fell short of the expected 3.3%, contributing to market gains on Wednesday morning.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures climbed on Wednesday as newly released data indicated a cooler-than-anticipated increase in producer prices for August, spurring hopes for a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.
The Labor Department's report showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 2.6% annually in August, falling short of the 3.3% gain predicted by economists surveyed by Reuters. Monthly data also contradicted expectations, with a 0.1% drop instead of the anticipated 0.3% rise.
After the report's release at 08:32 a.m. ET, futures responded positively: E-minis on the Dow increased by 15 points, or 0.03%, Nasdaq 100 E-minis surged 116 points, or 0.49%, and S&P 500 E-minis advanced by 32 points, also up 0.49%.
