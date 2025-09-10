Left Menu

Silverline Technologies Settles Multi-Crore Dispute with Apex Urban Co-operative Bank

Silverline Technologies has concluded a Rs 26 crore settlement with the Apex Urban Co-operative Bank, resolving lingering litigation over a Rs 35.98 crore claim. This settlement strengthens the company's financial standing and resolves all legal proceedings. The company has structured payment tranches due in 2025 to complete the settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:46 IST
Silverline Technologies Settles Multi-Crore Dispute with Apex Urban Co-operative Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Silverline Technologies announced on Wednesday the conclusion of a Rs 26 crore settlement with Apex Urban Co-operative Bank. This resolves an extensive litigation involving a claim of Rs 35.98 crore. The finalized agreement was officially recorded in court, as noted in an exchange filing.

The settlement involves an initial disbursement of Rs 7 crore by Silverline and a remaining Rs 19 crore to be paid in structured tranches. Scheduled payments include Rs 11 crore in October 2025 and Rs 8 crore in November 2025, facilitated through post-dated cheques, the company confirmed in their statement.

Yakin Joshi, Managing Director of Silverline Technologies, indicated that this resolution not only eliminates a long-standing liability but also enhances the company's capital structure and financial transparency. Silverline, a technology consultation firm, reported revenue from operations of Rs 100.08 crore for the quarter ending June 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Trust: Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet Focuses on Legislative Debates

Reviving Trust: Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet Focuses on Legislative Debat...

 India
2
Democracy Under Strain: Controversial PSA on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Sparks Debate

Democracy Under Strain: Controversial PSA on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Sparks Deb...

 India
3
Indian Hospitals to Boost IT Innovation Spending Amid Digital Transformation Challenges

Indian Hospitals to Boost IT Innovation Spending Amid Digital Transformation...

 India
4
Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025