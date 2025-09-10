PM Modi to Survey Uttarakhand Flood Damage: A Strengthening Bond
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct an aerial survey and review meeting in Uttarakhand, focusing on ongoing flood relief efforts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes PM's special bond with the state. Preparations are underway to ensure a seamless visit, highlighting thorough relief strategies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions in Uttarakhand, followed by a high-level strategy meeting with state officials on Thursday. Ahead of his visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the Prime Minister's enduring relationship with the state, attributing his unwavering support during recent disasters to this connection.
The Chief Minister asserted that Modi's visit will significantly bolster the ongoing relief operations. Preparation for the visit is well underway, with Dhami overseeing arrangements at Jolly Grant Airport to ensure efficiency and completion.
Following a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he hosted Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, PM Modi will arrive in Uttarakhand. Recently, an inter-ministerial team conducted extensive aerial and ground surveys in Tharali of Chamoli district to assess disaster impacts in various villages, gaining detailed insights into the situation.
