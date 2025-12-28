Uttar Pradesh Leads Winter Relief Efforts Amid Severe Cold

In response to the severe cold wave, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the state government's commitment to preventing hardship for the needy. The double-engine government has released funds to ensure districts are equipped for blanket distribution, night shelter operation, and designated bonfire locations.

During inspections of Gorakhpur night shelters, Adityanath declared that district administrations would maintain comprehensive amenities, including beds, food, and cleanliness. Additionally, district magistrates have the authority to close schools and shift to online classes if weather conditions require it.

The chief minister also emphasized government coordination with local representatives and officials to distribute relief items and urged public cooperation. Over 22,000 individuals have benefited from the efforts, including 480 set bonfire spots in Gorakhpur, providing warmth to the city's inhabitants.