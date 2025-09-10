Majestic Monumental Flag Unfurled by Assam Rifles Amidst Patriotic Fervor

In a stirring tribute to national pride, Major General Suresh Bhambhu, YSM, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), unfurled a monumental 72-foot-high National Flag at the Assam Rifles headquarters in Srikona on Wednesday. The ceremony, which was graced by the presence of Major General Ashim Kohli, SM (Retd), CEO of the Flag Foundation of India, drew a diverse audience including Assam Rifles ex-servicemen, school children, NCC cadets, and families from the Srikona garrison.

The unfurling was followed by the National Anthem as the gigantic flag majestically swayed, igniting an atmosphere of patriotic fervor. Concurrently, Assam Rifles organized an Ex-Servicemen Interaction Meet at the Udaipur Training Node. This initiative aimed to fortify bonds with veterans and reaffirm the organization's dedication to their welfare.

The meeting provided an essential platform for ex-servicemen to share their experiences and grievances. Concerns regarding medical facilities, welfare claims, and dependent support were addressed, with assurances from officials that solutions would be pursued promptly. The interaction underscored the Assam Rifles' commitment to veteran welfare, bridging the gap between active and retired members.

In related efforts, the Indian Army, on August 13, conducted welfare programs across Upper Assam, including in regions such as Lekhapani, Digboi, and Rupai. These initiatives honored veterans' service, tackling their urgent needs with offerings like medical and dental camps and grievance redressal services. A focus was placed on educating veterans about the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to ensure better health benefits access.

(With inputs from agencies.)