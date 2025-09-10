Israel and Gujarat Forge New Financial Alliances
Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited Gujarat, meeting Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. They discussed strengthening financial and technological ties. During his visit, Smotrich explored opportunities within GIFT City, highlighting prospects for Israeli collaboration in fintech and sustainable finance. Discussions also embraced the shared heritage and cultural connections between the regions.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited Gujarat, where he met with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The visit aimed to bolster financial ties between India's western state and Israel, focusing on technological and economic collaborations.
During the visit, Smotrich explored Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), noting its potential as a hub for fintech and innovation. The discussions highlighted the strength of Israeli financial institutions and their role within India's growing financial landscape, underpinned by progressive regulations and robust infrastructure.
The meetings underscored shared cultural and economic interests, with a mutual commitment to expand business relations. Smotrich also expressed condolences for recent incidents in Israel, reflecting his country's resilience and ongoing partnership with India.
