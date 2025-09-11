EV Perks Plugged: Federal Ban on Carpool Lane Access Stirs Debate

In a significant shift, the federal government has prohibited states from permitting electric vehicles (EVs) to use carpool lanes without occupancy compliance, effective October 1. Announced by California officials, this move affects drivers using the Clean Air Vehicle decal, a policy that previously encouraged EV adoption.

This policy reversal impacts California's efforts to promote EV sales, following former President Donald Trump's legislation combating state electric vehicle mandates. For years, drivers benefited from the program, which provided incentives like reduced tolls. More than 1 million decals have been issued, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Critics, including California's DMV Director Steve Gordon, have voiced concerns over the potential negative impact on climate initiatives. The federal stance comes amid broader changes under Trump's administration, such as ending EV tax credits and modifying fuel efficiency penalties, which are reshaping the automotive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)