U.S. Immigration Raids: A Strain on South Korea-U.S. Business Ties

The recent U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor project in Georgia, detaining around 300 South Korean workers, has raised significant concerns for South Korean businesses investing in the United States. President Lee Jae Myung expressed confusion and warned of potential hesitance from Korean companies to invest further due to the incident.

Amidst the turmoil, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun flew to Washington, seeking diplomatic solutions. The raid highlighted issues surrounding strict U.S. visa limits, which hinder South Korean companies' ability to oversee projects and train local staff effectively. Discussions are underway to find a feasible resolution.

Meanwhile, President Lee addressed the nation's economic strategies, ruling out the need to change the capital gains tax policy previously proposed. He reiterated South Korea's commitment to improving relations with North Korea, acknowledging the crucial role of U.S. President Donald Trump in facilitating dialogue.

