Indian Army's Romeo Force Brings Medical Relief to Arai Village Amidst Rainy Health Challenges

In a significant outreach effort, the Indian Army's Romeo Force organized a free medical camp in Arai village, Pirpanjal Range, providing vital healthcare services to the 15,000-strong population grappling with seasonal illnesses amid recent heavy rains.

The initiative saw doctors offering free check-ups and distributing medications to those in need. Army personnel also handed out wheelchairs and walking sticks to specially-abled residents, drawing praise from the community. Abdul Rahim, a local villager, expressed gratitude for the army's focus on their often-overlooked village.

Despite previous weather delays, the camp successfully met urgent health needs. Resident Aman Farooq echoed appreciation for the 23 wheelchairs and mobility aids provided, while Mohammad Fariq Mallik highlighted the army's continued commitment to their welfare during the seasonal health risk.

