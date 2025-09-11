Left Menu

Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto Gains

U.S. stock futures saw little movement as investors awaited key inflation data, anticipated to influence the Federal Reserve's monetary decisions. Economic indicators suggest potential interest rate cuts, while September stock performance showed positive trends. Key stock movement included rises in AI, cryptocurrency-linked, and gun stocks following recent developments and forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:15 IST
On Thursday, U.S. stock futures exhibited minimal shift as investors assumed a cautious stance pending pivotal inflation data likely to impact the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy.

Projections suggest a rise in August consumer prices, with recent economic signs pointing to potential interest rate cuts. A weaker labor market contributed to expectations of a 25-basis-point easing by the Fed at its approaching meeting. In parallel, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked record-high closings, buoyed by a robust performance from Oracle and AI-linked stocks.

Amid these developments, September began on a positive note for Wall Street, traditionally a challenging month for the U.S. stock market. Notable stock activity was observed in gun stocks and cryptocurrency-linked firms, responding to recent events and market forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

