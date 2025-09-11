Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto Gains

On Thursday, U.S. stock futures exhibited minimal shift as investors assumed a cautious stance pending pivotal inflation data likely to impact the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy.

Projections suggest a rise in August consumer prices, with recent economic signs pointing to potential interest rate cuts. A weaker labor market contributed to expectations of a 25-basis-point easing by the Fed at its approaching meeting. In parallel, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked record-high closings, buoyed by a robust performance from Oracle and AI-linked stocks.

Amid these developments, September began on a positive note for Wall Street, traditionally a challenging month for the U.S. stock market. Notable stock activity was observed in gun stocks and cryptocurrency-linked firms, responding to recent events and market forecasts.

