Former Referee David Coote Denies Indecent Image Charge
David Coote, a former Premier League referee, pleaded not guilty to charges of making an indecent image of a child in an English court. He was dismissed by the PGMOL due to a past video with derogatory comments about Juergen Klopp. Coote is scheduled for a court appearance on October 9.
Former Premier League referee David Coote has made headlines, appearing in an English court to plead not guilty to charges related to creating an indecent image of a child. His legal troubles come after PGMOL, the referees' body, dismissed him last year over a controversial video.
The video that led to his sacking showed Coote making disrespectful remarks about former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. His latest court appearance at Nottingham Magistrates' Court addresses charges stemming from different accusations of downloading inappropriate materials.
Coote, 43, has been granted bail as he awaits his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court scheduled for October 9. His situation continues to unfold under the scrutiny of the legal system.
