JioBlackRock Unveils First Active Equity Fund Amid Market Volatility
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund announces the launch of its first active equity product, the FlexiCap Fund, utilizing a technology-driven approach for systematic investment. This fund aims to mitigate risk and provide consistent returns, avoiding setting collection targets for the initial offering.
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund has revealed plans to introduce its inaugural active equity product, the JioBlackRock FlexiCap Fund, debuting on the Systematic Active Equity platform later this month. The firm has opted not to set any collection targets for the initial offer period.
Rishi Kohli, Chief Investment Officer of JioBlackRock, stated that this is their first active equity fund and more are expected soon. The fund will leverage BlackRock's established SAE platform for a predominantly machine-driven investment strategy, minimizing cognitive biases and ensuring disciplined management.
Set to maintain a controlled risk lower than industry norms, the Flexi-Cap Fund aims to provide downside risk protection while delivering consistent returns. JioBlackRock, a collaboration between Jio Financials and BlackRock, received its license in May and manages Rs 18,000 crore in assets.
