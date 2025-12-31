Surging Gold Prices Spark Shift from Jewellery to Investment in India

Mumbai homemaker Prachi Kadam has for years combined tradition with a personal touch by purchasing gold jewellery each festive season. However, with prices reaching unprecedented levels, she opted for a 10-gram gold coin instead this year, reflecting a broader consumer shift in one of the world's largest gold markets.

India's traditionally robust gold market is undergoing a transformation due to a phenomenal rise in gold prices, which have surged 67% globally and 77% domestically this year. The shift from ornamental purchases to small coins and bars is cushioning the drop in overall demand and could continue into 2026, according to market analysts.

Faced with steep prices, many consumers, like Kolkata-based Nibedita Chakraborty, are modifying their buying habits, choosing lighter and lower-carat jewellery options. Meanwhile, investment instruments like gold-backed ETFs have attracted significant interest, underscoring gold's enduring role as a financial asset in India.