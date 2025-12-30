Left Menu

Poonawalla Vision Fund I: A New Era in Private Investment

Ambit Global Private Client announced the closing of the Poonawalla Vision Fund I at Rs 1,000 crore. The fund, managed by AGPC, quickly attracted oversubscription due to a 40% internal rate of return, investing in mid to late-stage companies in various sectors, enhancing investment appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Ambit Global Private Client (GPC) declared the close of the Poonawalla Vision Fund I at a significant Rs 1,000 crore. This milestone was achieved with the backing of the renowned Poonawalla family, known for their vaccine manufacturing endeavors.

The fund, managed by AGPC, was opened for external participation in the final quarter of 2023. Within three weeks, it was oversubscribed, indicating a robust interest from global and domestic investors, including institutions, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

AGPC's initial deployment of Rs 500 crore into eight companies yielded a 40% internal rate of return, leading to high investor confidence. With investments focused on mid to late-stage profitable companies across various sectors, the fund remains poised for strategic expansions while underscoring India's dynamic private markets.

TRENDING

1
Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

 Thailand
2
Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at T...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

 United Arab Emirates
4
Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025