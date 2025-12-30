Poonawalla Vision Fund I: A New Era in Private Investment
Ambit Global Private Client announced the closing of the Poonawalla Vision Fund I at Rs 1,000 crore. The fund, managed by AGPC, quickly attracted oversubscription due to a 40% internal rate of return, investing in mid to late-stage companies in various sectors, enhancing investment appeal.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark announcement, Ambit Global Private Client (GPC) declared the close of the Poonawalla Vision Fund I at a significant Rs 1,000 crore. This milestone was achieved with the backing of the renowned Poonawalla family, known for their vaccine manufacturing endeavors.
The fund, managed by AGPC, was opened for external participation in the final quarter of 2023. Within three weeks, it was oversubscribed, indicating a robust interest from global and domestic investors, including institutions, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
AGPC's initial deployment of Rs 500 crore into eight companies yielded a 40% internal rate of return, leading to high investor confidence. With investments focused on mid to late-stage profitable companies across various sectors, the fund remains poised for strategic expansions while underscoring India's dynamic private markets.
