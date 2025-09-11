Left Menu

Patiala House Court Grants 12-Day Custody in ISIS Terror Module Case

The Patiala House Court granted 12-day police custody for two suspects linked to the ISIS terror module case. Five terrorists were presented, revealing Pakistani links and targeting plans. A Special Cell briefing highlighted the arrests and seized materials, including weapons and bomb-making equipment.

11-09-2025
Visuals from the Patiala House Court (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Patiala House Court on Thursday sanctioned a 12-day police detention for Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi, suspects in the ISIS terror module investigation. Earlier, five alleged terrorists, including Danish, Sufiyan Abubakar Khan, Aaftab Ansari, Huzaifa Yaman, and Qureshi, appeared in court.

The Delhi Police Special Cell uncovered connections between a terror module and Pakistan, arresting five individuals. Special Cell's Additional CP Pramod Singh Kushwaha confirmed the arrests, revealing the detainees' origins: one from Jharkhand, two from Delhi with Mumbai ties, one from Telangana, and another from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

In a press briefing, Kushwaha reported their findings of bomb-making chemicals and equipment, including sulfur, acids, and electronic devices. He stated the group's plan was to establish a 'Khilafat-style' faction based on a distorted interpretation of Islam, involving jihad and targeted killings. The central figure, Ashhar Danish from Ranchi, coordinated with a Pakistani handler and led the group using the alias 'Ghazwa Leader' or 'CEO.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

