Punjab CM to Hold Strategic Flood Review Amid Massive Relief Efforts

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a review meeting scheduled for Friday, aiming to assess the flood situation in the state after recent heavy rainfall. The meeting will discuss crucial issues like medical facilities and compensation for affected residents.

Doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, conducted a four-day relief operation, delivering essential medical care to over 3,100 people in flood-hit Punjab districts. The relief efforts extended to remote and inundated areas, offering critical medicines and conducting hundreds of essential health check-ups.

Security measures are also in place, as senior BSF officials conducted aerial surveys of border districts. The Punjab government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have collectively announced substantial financial aid to support affected farmers and restore essential infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)