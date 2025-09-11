Punjab CM to Hold Strategic Flood Review Amid Massive Relief Efforts
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to hold a review meeting to assess flood responses after heavy rains. Efforts include nationwide medical assistance and significant financial aid. Discussions will focus on medical and compensation initiatives as well as border security measures in flood-affected areas.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a review meeting scheduled for Friday, aiming to assess the flood situation in the state after recent heavy rainfall. The meeting will discuss crucial issues like medical facilities and compensation for affected residents.
Doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, conducted a four-day relief operation, delivering essential medical care to over 3,100 people in flood-hit Punjab districts. The relief efforts extended to remote and inundated areas, offering critical medicines and conducting hundreds of essential health check-ups.
Security measures are also in place, as senior BSF officials conducted aerial surveys of border districts. The Punjab government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have collectively announced substantial financial aid to support affected farmers and restore essential infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sashastra Seema Bal Tightens Border Security Amid Nepal Unrest
Uttarakhand Tightens Border Security Amid Nepal's Political Unrest
Bihar Strengthens Border Security Amid Nepal Protests
Uttar Pradesh Heightens Border Security Amid Nepal's Social Media Protest Turmoil
Heightened Border Security Amid Nepal Unrest