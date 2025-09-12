Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Couple Arrested for Spine-Chilling Murder and Village Stabbing Incident

A woman and her partner in Uttar Pradesh were arrested for allegedly strangling her husband with a dupatta, confessing to the crime. Separately, a stabbing incident in Nagchauri village left one dead and two injured. Efforts are underway to apprehend the involved individuals.

Bulandshahr's SP City, Shanker Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a chilling incident, Uttar Pradesh police in Bulandshahr have arrested a woman and her partner for allegedly strangling her husband using a dupatta, officials report. Superintendent of Police Shanker Prasad revealed that the woman had been engaged in an affair for two years, and the pair has confessed to the crime. A case has been filed under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Within the limits of BB Nagar police station, a shocking murder occurred where a woman, with her lover's aid, killed her husband using a dupatta. Both were arrested and confessed during interrogation," stated SP City Shankar Prasad to ANI. He further explained that the affair had been ongoing for two years and the husband posed as an obstacle, leading them to commit the crime.

In a separate bloody incident on August 24, one person died while two others sustained injuries when a man attacked a family in Nagchauri village. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kumar reported that efforts are ongoing to capture the accused, Mukesh, and others involved. Kumar told ANI, "The attack left a 45-year-old father dead at the scene, while his injured wife and daughter were promptly taken to the hospital."

(With inputs from agencies.)

