Nepal's Turmoil: Unrest at India-Nepal Border Amidst Gen Z Protests
Amid Nepal's political upheaval, West Bengal Police have established a helpline at the Panitanki border to aid tourists stranded due to violent protests. These demonstrations, catalyzed by government corruption and a contentious social media ban, have resulted in casualties and intensified calls for political accountability.
In response to the ongoing political unrest in Nepal, a dedicated helpline has been established by the West Bengal Police at the Panitanki India-Nepal border, aimed at assisting tourists stranded due to the turmoil. The initiative provides essential services, including food and transportation, to facilitate safe passage back into India.
The crisis in Nepal is marked by youth-led protests fueled by accusations of government corruption and an unpopular social media ban. The situation, which spiraled into violence on September 8, 2025, severely impacts cities like Kathmandu, as citizens protest against measures that stifle freedom under the pretext of cybersecurity and tax regulation.
Protests have claimed 34 lives, per the Ministry of Health and Population, with significant injuries reported. In attempts to navigate the crisis, high-level talks are set to occur among Nepalese leaders. Despite curfews imposed to restore order, public dissent focuses on demands for transparency, spurred by revelations of political nepotism.
