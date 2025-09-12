Left Menu

Senior Bank Manager in Rs 3.70 Crore Embezzlement Scandal

A senior manager at Bank of Baroda's Kasumpti branch was charged with embezzling Rs 3.70 crore. The funds were transferred illegally from a government account, leading to further cash withdrawals. Police investigations continue after the manager's confession and revelations about other accomplices' involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:16 IST
Senior Bank Manager in Rs 3.70 Crore Embezzlement Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant case of financial misconduct, a senior manager at the Kasumpti branch of Bank of Baroda has been booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 3.70 crore. This comes under charges of criminal breach of trust, further intensifying scrutiny within the banking sector.

The manager is accused of transferring funds unlawfully from a government account into an individual's account, in clear violation of banking protocols. The misappropriation occurred on August 22 and 27, leading to a complex trail of further transfers and cash withdrawals.

During the investigation, the accused admitted to the crime in writing and disclosed the involvement of additional individuals. Authorities are actively probing the transaction trail, aiming to unravel the full extent of the embezzlement network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

 Global
3
Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

 India
4
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025