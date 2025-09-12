Senior Bank Manager in Rs 3.70 Crore Embezzlement Scandal

In a significant case of financial misconduct, a senior manager at the Kasumpti branch of Bank of Baroda has been booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 3.70 crore. This comes under charges of criminal breach of trust, further intensifying scrutiny within the banking sector.

The manager is accused of transferring funds unlawfully from a government account into an individual's account, in clear violation of banking protocols. The misappropriation occurred on August 22 and 27, leading to a complex trail of further transfers and cash withdrawals.

During the investigation, the accused admitted to the crime in writing and disclosed the involvement of additional individuals. Authorities are actively probing the transaction trail, aiming to unravel the full extent of the embezzlement network.

(With inputs from agencies.)